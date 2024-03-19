Canned tuna, here's which one to buy: the best according to Altronconsumo tests

For many Italians, the canned tuna it is an essential element in the pantry, both for its practicality and its nutritional properties. It is a popular choice for those with busy lifestyles and fitness enthusiasts, thanks to its versatility and its richness in nutrients, such as B vitamins, omega-3s and minerals.

The variety of brands available in supermarkets can be overwhelming, but thanks to tests conducted by consumer associations, how Altroconsumoyou can get valuable information to make the best choice.

From the results of tests conducted by Altroconsumo, The Lifesaver And Which one to choose a common trend emerges: branded canned tuna Asdomar was recognized as the best. In particular, the whole steak tuna in olive oil was praised for its excellence.

Other brands like Selex And Callipo, both offering tuna in olive oil, performed well in the rankings. The tests involved a wide range of brands, all meeting safety and quality requirements without the presence of harmful toxins such as histamine.

Brands like Angelo Parodi And Callipo have been distinguished for the quality of their product and recommended as excellent choices. Callipo in particular obtained unanimous approval from Altroconsumo, Which one to choose And The Lifesaverconfirming its reputation as a producer of high-quality tuna.