Canned tuna, crisis coming to Italian markets: the ANCIT alarm

The canned tuna will it soon be unavailable on the shelves of Italian supermarkets? After extra virgin olive oil, parmesan and other foods of common use and not, now the alarm goes off also for the production of tuna. The crazy prices, the energy crisis and the increases in bills weigh heavily on the sector association. The dizzying increases in electricity and gas are therefore putting in great difficulty not only families, but also numerous companies. This time to sound the alarm is theANCIT, National Association of Fish Preservers.

“The scenario for the future is alarmist: the costs of production have reached intolerable levels, especially due to energy increases (about + 300% in the last year), which cascade onto all raw materials used, starting from fish, oil and other materials packaging (packaging) that in the last twelve months have grown at levels above 50% “, writes the association in a communication, effectively communicating an unprecedented canned tuna crisis.

Canned tuna, the crisis is irreversible for ANCIT president Simone Legnani

The president of ANCIT also spoke on the issue, Simone Legnani which heralds an “irreversible crisis”. “The whole sector is asking for concrete help from the political class, as well as collaboration from the entire supply chain. The situation for those who are in it and are experiencing it on their own skin is out of control, unsustainable, despite the fact that the production of tuna does not require a high consumption of energy. Despite this, companies are increasingly worried about what will happen in the coming months and the possible crisis of many Italian companies “.

“The The fish canning sector is suffering extremely from the continuous increases in the energy bill (increases of more than 60% in the last few months only), with forecasts of further increases. Considering that already at the end of 2021 energy costs were growing strongly, in the comparison between 2022 and 2021 we can speak of almost tripled costs, about + 301%. This growth has a cascading effect on all the raw materials used by the sector, starting with fish (the cost of tuna has increased with peaks of over 30% in the last year) up to oil and packaging materials which in the last twelve months have grown over 50% and on packs (cans, jars in glass, paper that are produced by energy-intensive supply chains) “, writes the Ancit again.

“There drought that hit Europe resulted in a poor olive harvest with repercussions on the availability of olive oil used for conservation with consequent price increase (with peaks of + 31% for olive oil and + 19% for extra virgin olive oil compared to a year ago – Source: PricePedia). While Ukraine – the world’s leading supplier of sunflower oil with 60% of world production and 75% of exports – recorded an increase of + 41.6% in the last year. Another danger is manifesting itself in all its concreteness: the continued appreciation of the US dollar against the euro, which has lost around 18% since the end of 2021 of its value. This has generated a further impact on the costs of the tuna raw material (purchased mainly in dollars) that other “euro based” supply chains do not have “, the association says.

