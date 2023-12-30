Naturally cooked canned lentils, here are the six best on sale in the supermarket. Classification

Not just artisanal. Naturally cooked lentilsa traditional dish – especially that of New Year's Eve dinner – are also good if bought at the supermarket. Red shrimp has drawn up a ranking of the products industrialon sale in large-scale retail trade.

Canned lentils, the ranking

There ranking of natural boiled lentils made by industrial companies was obtained from a blind tasting carried out by experts in sensory analysis. The samples, anonymized and marked with a number, were evaluated for their appearance, olfactory and gustatory characteristics, structure and chewiness. The panel was attended by Michela Becchi (Gambero Rosso editorial team), Igles Corelli (chef coordinator of the Gambero Rosso Academy Scientific Committee), Mara Nocilla (Gambero Rosso editorial staff), Elvan Uysal (food and wine journalist)

1 ex aequo – D'Amico – Montello, Lentils from “Lenticchia di Castelluccio di Norcia Igp”D'amico D&D Italia, a Campania company founded in 1968 and now in its third generation, is one of the major Italian protagonists in the world of conventional and organic vegetable preserves, produced in the company factories in Pontecagnano Faiano (SA) and Rovereto (TN), distributed under different brands. With the Montello brand, dedicated to legumes and marketed in central and northern Italy, it produces boiled Castelluccio di Norcia PGI lentils (with double tomato concentrate, ascorbic acid and citric acid). The appearance promises: small, clear seeds, quite intact and in shape. The aromatic profile is very delicate, dominated by the typical dry vegetal notes, with references to wood and memories of chestnut peel. The taste is light, balanced and clean, with the hint of sweetness that distinguishes the legume. A little skiny but fleshy structure.



Pontecagnano Faiano (SA) – via Irno – 0892021232 – www.damico.it – ​​400 g can (220 g drained) price 1.99/2.89 Є

1 ex aequo – Esselunga Bio, Organic Lentils

Only organic Italian legumes, water and salt in the organic lentils branded by one of the most important players in the Italian large-scale retail trade, born in Milan in 1957 and today present in central and northern Italy with over 170 points of sale. They are produced for Esselunga by Feger of Angri (SA). The size is large, the color is light, the appearance is inviting, with the seeds shelled and in shape, some “blossomed” out of their skin. The nose is also appetising, with the sweet, delicate and clean vegetal bouquet which clearly and precisely recalls cooked lentils. The taste and aromatic profile on the palate are precise and sincere, centered on the dry vegetal notes, just a hint of sweetness to accompany the right level of flavour. Al dente structure, penalized by the slightly annoying skin, the only flaw in this typical, honest and well-crafted lentil.

Pioltello (MI) – hamlet. Limito via Giambologna, 1 – 0292931 – www.esselunga.it – ​​can 400 g (drained 240 g) price 0.99 Є

1 ex aequo – Valfrutta, steamed Italian lentils

As for ready-to-eat lentils, there are a couple of references from Valfrutta, a brand founded in 1960 and since 1980 in the Conserve Italia group, one of the largest European fruit and vegetable processing companies. We were particularly convinced by those of the Steam Cooked line (only water and salt), produced in the Alseno (PC) factory. Small, variegated in color, intact, in shape and grainy, they give off the classic smell of canned lentils, dried (but not old) vegetables and legumes, memories of chestnut peel and the characteristic warm and sweet note. Sensations that return to the palate with precision, coherence and cleanliness. The slightly tough skin and the fleshy but slightly floury structure are the only points that can be improved on in a lentil that is faithful to the product and processed honestly. Valfrutta Organic Lentils are also good.

San Lazzaro di Savena (BO) – via P. Poggi, 11 – 0516228311 – 800805030 – www.valfrutta.it – ​​can 450 g (3×150 g), drained 420 g (3×140 g) price 2.20/3.29 Є

1 ex aequo – Vivi Verde Bio, Naturally boiled organic lentils

Vivi Verde is the line of organic and sustainable products of Coop Italia, a system of Italian cooperatives with a distribution network mainly in central and northern Italy, with over 8 million members, more than 2,000 points of sale throughout the national territory and 4,500 products in brand name. The lentils, 100% Italian, produced for Coop Italia by D&D Trentino of Rovereto, a processing company owned by the D'Amico group of Pontecagnano Faiano, Salerno), cooked only with water and salt, are appreciable for their honesty and cleanliness. They look good to the eye, intact and grainy, with a varied shade between brown and orange. The smell and aromas are delicate and precise, dominated by vegetal hints and dried legumes, with hints of earth and chestnut peel. The structure is also satisfactory, with good teeth and just a little “husky”.



Casalecchio di Reno (BO) – via del Lavoro, 6 – 051596111 – www.e-coop.it – ​​400 g can (240 g drained) price 1.69 Є

2 – Cirio, Lentils

Cirio is a piece of Italian history in the production of tomato preserves. It was born in 1856 in Turin, introducing into our country the hermetic food preservation method invented by the Frenchman Nicolas Appert. At the beginning of the 20th century it opened factories in Campania and in 2004 it joined the Conserve Italia group, the European leader in the canning industry. In the legumes line there are lentils “without salt and without preservatives”, cooked together with tomato juice from concentrate. The appearance is convincing: the medium-large seeds are perfect, in shape, intact and well shelled. The aromatic profile is not very expressive and centered on dry vegetal notes, with hints of wood. The taste does not have the typical sweetness of lentils but is free of acidity and bitterness, the finish is clean, the structure is fleshy and firm, “crispy”, the result of good cooking; you can barely feel the peel.



San Lazzaro di Savena (BO) – via P. Poggi, 11 – 0516228311 – 800885030 – www.cirio.it – ​​can 410 g (240 g drained) price 1.25/1.65 Є

3 – Selex, Steamed lentils

Selex, a large-scale retail organization with over 2,400 points of sale distributed throughout Italy, including Elite supermarkets, offers various ready-to-use lentils. The organic ones from Natura Lavora, the group's brand dedicated to organic foods, and the lentil ones from Altamura Igp Saper di Sapori, the Selex brand dedicated to products linked to the typical characteristics of the territory, are decent. But the ones that enter the ranking are steam cooked lentils (from Conserve Italia in the Alseno plant, Piacenza) with only water and salt. The legume is medium-large in size, pale tending towards green, with a slightly disheveled appearance and with some “undressed” seeds. The sensations on the nose and palate are very delicate and not very persistent, but clean and precise, dominated by dry vegetal notes. Mild and balanced taste, good tooth. Online selling.



Trezzano sul Naviglio (MI) – via C. Colombo, 51 – 02484571 – www.selexgc.it – ​​can 450 g (3×150 g), drained 420 g (3×140 g) price 1.99/2.19 Є

Prices are average retail prices

