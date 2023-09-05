Seventeen years after the last time, the former blue captain has chosen to marry again the project of the leading group in the salami market and historic sponsor of Turin

Francis Calvi

A new spot with Fabio Cannavaro as protagonist. It had already happened in 2006, when the defender lifted the World Cup as captain. “The wish is that it brings luck again, to us and to the teams we work with”. Seventeen years after the last time, the former Ballon d’Or has chosen to marry once again the project of Beretta, leader in the cured meats market and historic sponsor of Turin.

tradition — This afternoon, at the Hyatt Centric in Milan, the Beretta family presented the new spot for "Beretta Cotto Ham", shot by Cannavaro and his daughter Martina. Together with the defender and Vittore Beretta, "landlord", there were Adriano Galliani and the president of Lega Pro Matteo Marani. "For two hundred years, our family has worked hard – explained Beretta -. We met Cannavaro in 2006, when he told my nephew that Italy would go to Germany to win the World Cup. That time we trusted and it went well. Now we hope to get many more satisfactions".

galliani and marani — "In the 1980s, the Beretta family was on the board of Monza – commented Galliani -. At one point I said goodbye to them because Berlusconi wanted me at Milan, but it is a brand that has been contributing to the sponsorship of most of the Serie A, B and C clubs for decades". Marani shares the same idea: "Beretta makes a substantial contribution to the possibility of playing sports. The fans and the young players benefit from it".

the left-handed comment — "I'm happy to be back working with Beretta after so many years – added Cannavaro -. This company masters the world market and I'm happy with the message it wanted to send. The concept of family is at the center of the commercial: my daughter and I played it with pleasure". A few days after Spalletti's debut on the national team bench, the former defender also had his say on Roberto Mancini's farewell: "I guess it was a difficult choice. The times were probably wrong, considering that the national team will soon have to take the field. When there are certain offers, however, it is normal to take them into consideration".