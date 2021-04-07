Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Former Italian international star Fabio Cannavar, the current coach of the Guangzhou Evergrand team, defended his compatriot Andrea Pirlo, the current coach of Juventus, against recent criticism of him, which led him to decline in the level of “the old lady” this season, and to move away from the summit of the “Calcio” league. And an early exit from the Champions League, at the hands of the Portuguese team Porto in the 16th round of the tournament.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cannavaro said that Juventus knew very well what he would do with Pirlo, and it would be a mistake to dismiss him at the present time. He added: When the Juventus management chose Pirlo to train the team, they knew very well that he did not have sufficient training experience, and for this it is logical that he take all his time with the team to mature, and yet Pirlo made good things by involving a number of young players, and by tightening his control over a difficult dressing room that includes Quite a few of the great stars who have achieved many championships. It is true that some things went in the wrong direction and Pirlo was wrong, but that is normal because he is a human.

Cannavaro warned the Juventus management against abandoning Pirlo for the time being, and asked with astonishment: If the Juventus administration is looking to dismiss him now, why did it choose him from the beginning? In this regard, it is noteworthy that Juventus president Agnelli contacted the former coach of the team, Massimiliano Allegri, in order to discuss the possibility of taking over the coaching of the team during the next stage.

Cannavaro, captain of the Italian national team who won the 2006 World Cup in Germany, said that preserving Pirlo represents a “heritage” that must be protected, so that the club’s children grow up as coaches while gaining experience as the matches pass. “If there are mistakes, the blame is not just on Pirlo, but also on the players who made mistakes on and off the field.

It is worth noting that Juventus with Pirlo achieved a small victory rate of no more than 57% in the Italian League, and its players scored only 56 goals, while they scored 25 goals, meaning that the team scored an average of two goals in each match, which is less than the average of last season, when The team was led by Italian Mauricio Sarri.