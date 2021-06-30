The captain of the world championship in Italy in 2006 refuses comparisons but has great faith in the Azzurri: “If we pass then it will be the others who worry. Our extra man? Mancini …”
You think blue and his image with his arms raised with the World Cup firmly held in his hands gives chills. Fabio Cannavaro has never been physically so far from the national team, since he trains in China, but he feels very close to Roberto Mancini and the group that is giving us these new magical nights.
