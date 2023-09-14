Antonino Cannavacciuolo launches two new snack boxes for schoolchildren. The starting price is 48 euros

Antonino Cannavacciuolo he is certainly a great chef but also driven by an excellent entrepreneurial spirit. In addition to cooking, the chef has launched himself into many different projects such as television. Today, for example, he has become the spokesperson for Daygum chewing gum. Gamberosso.it reports that two new special boxes from the “” line have appeared on its e-commerce site for SeptemberBack to School” designed for schoolchildren’s snacks. However, the price is not within everyone’s reach.

For these new special boxes the High quality artisan pastry laboratory Of Antonino Cannavacciuolo has selected the products made by Pastry Chef Kabir Godi. There box Before entering the classroom contains an orange plum cake, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate and hazelnut spread cream and a jar-cooked caprese cake. There Recreation boxInstead, he adds a dark chocolate plum cake, diamond biscuits and pistachio spreadable cream.

The first box costs 58 euros while the second “only” 48 euros and is already sold out. The first 20 people to purchase them will also receive a limited edition cotton shopper signed by the chef.

