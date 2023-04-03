“I finished the night full of blows, but I’ve always wanted to do this job. My mom wanted to protest. My father, on the other hand, answered like this: “If she gave them to him, it means that he deserved them”. Now that chef would be arrested for ill-treatment. In the end he worked for me. Those beatings were formative”. Antonio Cannavacciuolo, the 3-Michelin-starred chef, told Il Messaggero who says about cricket flour: “If I like them, I could even cook them. I never rule out anything. I’m curious and at least once I taste everything. The idea of ​​insects disgusts us, I know, but if up to now we had eaten crickets instead of prawns, wouldn’t it be the same thing?”.

The chef is also grappling with the show Cucine da Incubo where he arrives and brings peace and order without resorting to magic formulas, but only arming himself with a lot of patience and, above all, a lot of empathy. “I don’t perform miracles, I don’t have a magic wand. But I have 30 years of experience in Italian catering on my side”, adds Antonino, explaining the effort and passion he puts into his work and into this very difficult and enriching format because it ends up in the middle of dozens of families who are at stake to survive.

Cannavacciuolo said he was following a sort of diet: “The years go by and you begin to feel the weight (120 kilos for 1 meter and 91, ed). Mine is not a real diet but a food control. If I do a wine tasting, I don’t do the second round. That’s all”.

Antonino Cannavacciuolo takes advantage of the opportunity not only to talk about the bad habits that a restaurateur not at all fond of his work repeats – “You can’t enter the kitchen at noon if you open half an hour later. Serving is fun, it’s like playing guitar and drums. The preparation is the problem” -, but also to reflect on his past and his beginnings in the kitchen. “I was lucky enough to have a chef father: I started from the stars, and that’s why I never had the opportunity to work and see a nightmare kitchen up close. I’ve always worked with professionals.” Antonino has no doubts about what he gave up to be where he is now: “My youth. At 20 you have to do shit, and I didn’t get the chance to do it. That’s a regret I carry with me.”

The relationship with the children, however, has never been questioned: “Working also on holidays and weekends there are sacrifices, but I had a great woman next to me who did not miss anything for the children. We have always carved out spaces to be together ». Finally, a last invitation to young people: «I’m rooting for them, I look at them and I admire them. I wasn’t like that at 17. Let’s not pretend that the kids don’t want to work anymore, because that’s not the case. There are guys who at 22 have the game in the kitchen, but nobody talks about them”.