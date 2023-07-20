Sose, appointed the new managing director Cristiano Cannarsa

The board of directors of I know if he nominated Christian Cannarsa new CEO of the company. A note from Sose (rpt. of Sose) announces it.

With the appointment of Cannarsawho, a note recalls, “has been at the top of Consip for the last 6 years and currently holds the position of managing director of Sogei which he had already led from 2011 to 2017” means “strengthen the synergistic commitment between the two MEF subsidiaries with a view to making the process of modernization and evolution of the country system more efficient”.

Sose, methodological partner of the financial administrationcollaborates with Sogei in the field of corporate taxation for the creation of the ISA – Synthetic Reliability Indices and, in the field of public finance, and is involved in the determination of the Standard Needs and in the definition of the service Objectives and of the LEP – Essential levels of performance in implementation of fiscal federalism.

