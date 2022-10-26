Uruguay and Canada were the first two countries to legalize the recreational use of cannabis, just as Germany plans to do. The German government agreed this Wednesday on a framework for legalize recreational cannabis for adults that would make the country one of the most liberal in Europe, reported Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

The main lines of the project, which must be approved by European legislation, aim to put the production and trade of cannabis under “public control” and allow the purchase and possession “of a maximum quantity of 20 to 30 grams” for consumption staff, the minister said at a press conference.

Some other countries that limited themselves to decriminalizing it –giving up the pretense of sending consumers to prison– and an additional thirty authorized the medical use of cannabis. This is the panorama in the world.

Latin America

Uruguay became in December 2013 the first country in the world to legalize the production, distribution and consumption of cannabis. It is possible to obtain it in three ways: grow it at home for personal consumption, access it through a consumption club or buy it at a pharmacy. The purchase is nominative and limited to 40 grams per month per user.

In Mexicothe Supreme Court decriminalized the recreational use of marijuana in June 2021 and in May 2022 relaxed the criteria for its possession.

Other Latin American countries legalized the therapeutic use of cannabis: Chili at the end of 2015, Colombia in 2016, and more recently Argentina Y Peru.

A couple hold a flag as they wait in line for the opening of the Quebec Cannabis Society (SQDC) store, on the day Canada legalizes recreational marijuana, in Montreal.

North America

Canada became in October 2018 the second country in the world to legalize recreational cannabis. The move was a campaign promise by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party. Legalization limits personal possession to 30 grams and four plants per house.

In USA, federal law prohibits the cultivation, sale, or use of marijuana. However, recreational use was legalized in 19 states. In October 2022, President Joe Biden vacated all federal convictions for cannabis possession.

Europe

malt adopted in December 2021 a reform that allows the possession of a maximum of seven grams of cannabis and the cultivation of four plants per user over 18 years of age. Above seven grams and up to 28 grams, the user faces a fine of 100 euros. Consumption in public and consumption before a minor is also prohibited.

Luxembourg announced in October 2021 that it will authorize the use of marijuana in the private sphere and its cultivation for personal consumption, a first in Europe where cannabis is illegal. According to the text, which Parliament will examine in early 2022, each household will have the right to grow four cannabis plants.

In Netherlands, the possession, consumption and retail sale of up to five grams of cannabis has been tolerated since 1976 in “coffee shops”. Large-scale cultivation and sale are illegal. Since 2012, a law in three southern provinces prohibits the sale to non-residents and tourists.

In Spain, production for personal consumption is authorized, but marketing and public consumption are not. This legislation has given rise to the creation of consumer associations without legal personality that produce cannabis for their members.

Portugal decriminalized the use and possession of all drugs in 2001, although they remain prohibited. Users are exposed to a fine, which can be avoided by opting for addiction treatment.

Africa

In 2018, the most important South African judicial instance declared “unconstitutional” a law that prohibited the consumption and cultivation of marijuana in homes. But consumption in public and marketing remain prohibited.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING