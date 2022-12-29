The French Council of State on Thursday annulled an order banning the sale of cannabis flowers and leaves loaded with cannabidiol (CBD), thus authorizing the sale of CBD in France in all its existing forms. The institution considered that there are no established links between the consumption of these substances and the risks to public health.

The Council of State definitively lifted this Thursday, December 29, the ban on the sale of hemp flower and leaf loaded with cannabidiol (CBD), the non-psychotropic molecule of cannabis, thus cutting the ground for the French Government, which had banned it until the end of 2021.

The Government had authorized on December 30, 2021, through an inter-ministerial decree, the sale of products containing CBD with a THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychotropic molecule) content of less than or equal to 0.3%, but at At the same time, it prohibited the sale of flowers and leaves of this same cannabis with a very low THC content.

Contacted by the AFP press agency, the Interministerial Mission to Fight Drugs and Drug Addiction (Mildeca) did not want to react immediately.

The Council of State ruled that a general and absolute ban on the marketing of this substance in its raw state was “disproportionate”. CBD flowers and leaves appear just like regular cannabis, usually in the form of a dried green plant ready to be shredded and smoked.

But unlike traditional cannabis, which contains THC, CBD, which can already be sold in the form of an oil or infusion, is no longer considered, even in its smokable form, as a psychotropic drug by French Justice.

“There is no risk to public health”

The highest French court ruled in its ruling that the sale of CBD in the form of leaves and flowers does not “create a risk to public health” that could justify its ban. “At the state of the scientific data, the harmfulness of other molecules present in cannabis flowers and leaves, in particular CBD, has not been established.”

The State Council further argues that CBD has, according to scientific data, “relaxing and anticonvulsant properties, but it has no psychotropic effect and does not cause dependency.”

On the argument that it would be impossible for law enforcement to distinguish between plants with and without “narcotic properties” in case of control, which would compromise the fight against drugs, the Council of State considered that the THC level “could be controlled by rapid tests “.

By ruling definitively on the legal uncertainty surrounding this substance, which began to be introduced into France in 2014, the Council of State allows the start-up of an economically sustainable hemp industry in France, according to industry representatives.

In November 2020, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that the ban on CBD in France, authorized in several other European countries, was illegal in the name of the principle of free movement of goods. The Court of Cassation, France’s highest judicial body, followed suit, ruling in June that any CBD legally produced in the EU could be sold in France.

“This new legal victory strengthens our position and, above all, will allow an entire sector to develop with the necessary visibility,” the hemp trade association, one of the plaintiffs, told AFP.

France had about 2,000 CBD shops at the end of 2022, according to the professional hemp association (SPC). The unions estimate that the turnover of the sector amounts to 500 million euros, more than half of which correspond only to the flower.

This article was adapted from its original French version