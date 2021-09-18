The quorum for the cannabis referendum has been reached: 500,000 signatures have been collected, the minimum quota to go to the vote. The consultation, if the subsequent steps confirm it, could be held in the spring of 2022. The 500 thousand signatures were collected in just a week, also thanks to the novelty of the digital signature, which has given a strong boost to this and other referendum questions , like the one on euthanasia.

The referendum on Cannabis was promoted by the Associations Luca Coscioni, Meglio Legale, Forum Droghe, Società della Ragione, Antigone and by the Italian + Europa, Possible and Radicals parties. The organizers, however, invite you to continue with the subscription, to reach a greater number of signatures and thus put the referendum question “in safety”.