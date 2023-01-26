Cannabis, the question and answer between Schlein and Salvini on legalization

Elly Schlein and Matteo Salvini clashed on social media about inheritance tax and the liberalization of cannabis. Two proposals to which the candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party in recent days had said she was in favor, unlike the Northern League leader. “More taxes and more barrels, the priorities of the Democratic Party to help Italians. Do we laugh or cry??”, Salvini wrote in a post on Twitter, commenting on an article on the proposals relaunched by Schlein. “Yes to soft drugs and increase in inheritance tax”, the title of the article accompanied by a photo of the deputy.

“In the meantime, we worry about not making the mafias laugh”, was the response that came quickly from the former vice president of Emilia-Romagna. “Cannabis legalization takes away organized crime, while raising the cap on cash and dismantling the procurement code helps it. They are choices. #BetterLegal”.

Schlein’s opponent at the head of the Democratic Party, Stefano Bonaccini, is more moderate, who said he is not “per sely against” the legalization of cannabis “but at the moment I give priority to incomes, which are too low; to the issue of cutting labor costs to make permanent contracts more convenient; and public health”.

Despite the wide gap in terms of followers, (Salvini has more than ten times those of Schlein) for now, Schlein’s response is collecting more likes: there are about 2800 compared to the 1550 of the Minister of Infrastructure.