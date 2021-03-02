The debate around the legalization of cannabis is gaining ground in France. During a six-week citizen consultation, initiated as part of a parliamentary fact-finding mission that ended on February 28, 253,194 people spoke out on the subject. “ We are very surprised at the success of this consultation. This is a huge number that we never expected “, rejoices Béchir Saket Bouderbala, founder of the organization L630, specialized in drug law. And the result is just as astonishing: 80.8% of those questioned say they are in favor of legalizing the consumption and production of cannabis, within a framework governed by law. A considerable figure. “It’s mission successful. This shows that citizens have high expectations on this subject ”, emphasizes Béchir Saket Bouderbala. According to him, prohibition has shown its limits. France is indeed one of the most repressive countries, but enjoys inconclusive results: nearly 800,000 people consume cannabis daily.

It now remains to move on to the next step. The deputy LaREM of Creuse and general rapporteur of the information mission, Jean-Baptiste Moreau, submitted the hypothesis of a referendum. “ The French are ready for this debate, assures the founder of L630. Given the fear of many elected officials, the referendum route is perhaps necessary. “ In fact, a rift is being created within the majority. A dissensus that questions, while the subject of the legalization of cannabis could return to the front of the stage during the presidential election, in a year.