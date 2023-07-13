Hemp was spotted in a flowerbed near a playground in one of the Moscow courtyards. A photo of the plant was published in the Mitino M125 group during “In contact with”.

Cannabis grown in the yard amused netizens. “The bookmark has sprouted”, “Have many herbarium hunters already seen this post?”, “Tell me where it grows – I will take it upon myself,” commentators wrote.

According to local residents, the hemp was quickly removed from the flower bed, and the bush was wild, not planted on purpose.

Earlier, an announcement in a flowerbed in the Kurkino district amused netizens. Local gardeners have warned of retribution for plucked plants.