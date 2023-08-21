“I’ve never smoked cannabis, not even a puff. It was a difficult decision, but we are on the right track.” As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with Sat.1/ProSieben he returned to the partial legalization of cannabis approved a few days ago by the German government, on a proposal from the Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. Presenting a first draft of the law last April, the former doctor had declared: “We don’t want to create a problem: we want to help solve it.”

“With this cautious step we are taking, we are doing exactly the right thing,” said the Chancellor, adding that if someone asked him whether he wanted to smoke or not, “I would always say No.” On August 16, the German government approved the draft law for a new regulation of the cultivation and consumption of cannabis in Germany.

What is the regulation?

The proposal, less radical than the premises, foresees that cultivation is allowed only inside Cannabis Social Club staffed by up to 500 people, with individual deliveries for members limited to 25 grams per day and 50 grams per month. For young people between 18 and 21 the limit will be slightly lower: 30 grams per month. As happens in the United States where individual counties can provide for different legislations, each Laender will be able to decide on the clubs. The law provides for prevention campaigns and conscious consumption aimed at young people on early use, which Minister Lauterbach considers “particularly harmful when it is still growing”. The Minister of Transport, Volker Wissing has already announced that he wants to introduce further limits in relation to driving. Stay the CDU-CSU opposition is against and some members of the police union, according to which the illegal trafficking of cannabis will not be stopped with this law. Alone in a second stage the government should also allow the opening of cannabis-related products shops. The German proposal follows Malta and Luxembourg, which legalized recreational cannabis in 2021 and 2023. Germany would thus become the second G7 country to have legalized after Canada.