“When it comes to cannabis very different things can be meant, in fact they exist various types of this plant with very different quantities of active ingredients from each other. It is clear that there is a potential for abuse and it is the same that we recognize in many substances and many drugs that we use”. The said it Professor Emilio Russo, full professor of Pharmacology at the Magna Grecia University of Catanzaro, on the sidelines of the media tutorial “Cannabis and Healthcare. Starting again from Science”, promoted by AdnKronos Comunicazione with the unconditional support of Jazz Pharmaceuticalswith the aim of shedding light on a topic that is experiencing growing interest, but which, at times, clashes with its own complexity and the use of terminology that is not always appropriate.

Commenting on the announcement of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court regarding the suspension until 16 January 2024 of the ministerial decree of 7 August, which equates oral cannabidiol products to narcotic substances, the professor explained: “The problem is understanding how great the potential for abuse is And make a differentiation between different products. We know that there is a potential for abuse linked to the presence of THC. For what concerns cannabidiol, there are studies which show that there is a potential for abuse but it is not greater than, for example, that of alcohol”.

Furthermore, according to the expert, it is important to distinguish the context in which these assessments are made: “The doctor who prescribes a cannabis-based product containing cannabidiol to a patient, for example, is not even remotely afraid of the potential for abuse – explains Russo – It is therefore clear that the use of cannabis-based products must be contextualised and regulated – concludes the professor – but not criminalized in its entirety because you would probably make a mistake. For the last thirty years, cannabis and its derivatives have been considered dangerous substances. In recent years we have wasted time on research and development. Now we are trying to catch up”.