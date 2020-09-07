In the sky of Tel Aviv (Israel), a drone drops dozens of small plastic bags, scattered by the wind in the middle of traffic. Passers-by rush between the cars to pick them up: “It’s crazy, it looks like cannabis” ; “Thanks guys, I know some who’ll be happy”, exclaim passers-by.

It’s a baptized groupé The green drone, which mounted this operation and warned its subscribers on an encrypted messaging. The group advocates for the decriminalization of the recreational use of cannabis in Israel. Police arrested two of the suspected members while piloting the aircraft remotely. “We do this in the name of love and peace, to bring people together”, explained one of them. The activists risk several years in prison for inciting the consumption of drugs. But they promised to start over every week at a different location in the country.



