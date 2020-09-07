Within the sky of Tel Aviv (Israel), a drone drops dozens of small plastic baggage, scattered by the wind in the midst of site visitors. Passers-by rush between the automobiles to select them up: “It is loopy, it appears like hashish” ; “Thanks guys, I do know some who’ll be comfortable”, exclaim passers-by.

It is a baptized groupé The inexperienced drone, which mounted this operation and warned its subscribers on an encrypted messaging. The group advocates for the decriminalization of the leisure use of hashish in Israel. Police arrested two of the suspected members whereas piloting the plane remotely. “We do that within the identify of affection and peace, to convey individuals collectively”, defined considered one of them. The activists threat a number of years in jail for inciting the consumption of medication. However they promised to start out over each week at a unique location within the nation.





The JT

The opposite topics of the information