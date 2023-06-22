Home page politics

Consume cannabis and drive a car: The German authorities are extremely strict – FDP politician Volker Wissing now wants to relax.

Berlin – Cannabis legalization in Germany is on its way. The question of driving a car remains. Limit values ​​between two and ten nanograms apply internationally. In Germany it is 1.0 nanograms per milliliter of blood serum. Anyone caught with more can lose their driver’s license. Transport Minister Volker Wissing now wants to adjust the limit values.

The FDP politician is planning a review. That now reports this Editorial Network Germany (RND). After RNDWissing has so far resisted information, even if experts at the 60th Traffic Court Day criticized the low German limit values ​​and already urged the Ministry of Health and representatives of the coalition factions to adjust them – otherwise the release would be “torpedoed through the back door”.

As Minister of Transport, cannabis at the wheel is also his topic: Volker Wissing (FDP)

Conference of interior ministers wants cannabis study

Recently there was criticism from the opposition of the German plans for cannabis legalization. The effects are “in the dark,” said Hesse’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) in mid-June. It is completely unclear what developments would result in crime, road safety, police checks, the black market and consumption.

Therefore, the Ministry of the Interior must commission an international comparative study in order to learn from the experiences of other countries and “to draw the right conclusions for the fight against crime”. Beuth referred to the example of the Netherlands. In this context, a drug mafia had become strong there, which was challenging the state.

When will cannabis be legal in Germany? In October 2022, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach presented key points for the legalization of cannabis for recreational purposes. Among other things, these stipulate that the acquisition and possession of up to 25 grams should be exempt from punishment. Supply and distribution should only be permitted within a licensed and government controlled framework. Private cultivation should be allowed to a limited extent – three plants per person are planned. In earlier statements, the SPD politician said that legality in 2024 is conceivable. According to media reports, there had recently been considerations to initially make the project more cautious due to legal concerns. And a UN agreement could stand in the way of cannabis legalization in Germany. German psychotherapists have been heard saying they support the cannabis plans.

Drug commissioner warns Bavaria against cannabis blockade

The federal government’s drug commissioner, Burkhard Blienert, had previously warned union-governed countries like Bavaria against blocking the planned pilot tests for commercial cannabis sales. The traffic light coalition will examine whether it is even necessary for the states to have a say in legislation, Blienert said RND.

The green-red town hall coalition in Munich had previously requested that the state capital should become such a model municipality – and Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) announced that there would be no model projects in Bavaria. Holetschek returned Blienert’s accusation of “ideological delusion” to the SPD politician: “A ‘drug commissioner’ should not advocate drugs, but fight them.” (frs with dpa)