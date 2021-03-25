Cannabis NY Times: State of New York approving cannabis for entertainment use and home education

According to The New York Times, the decision would allow cannabis deliveries and permits to club-like bars where cannabis but no alcohol could be used.

New York state policymakers reached an agreement on Thursday to allow cannabis for recreational use by those 21 and older. He tells about it The New York Times.

The approval decision had already failed several times, but in the end the decision-makers and Democratic governor of the state capital, Albany Andrew Cuomo reached an agreement.

According to sources in the NY Times, the bill could pass the state’s Democratic-majority legislature next week.

Lehden according to the data, the decision would allow cannabis deliveries and permits to club-like bars where cannabis but not alcohol could be used. There is a similar business in the Netherlands, for example.

In addition, individuals could grow up to six plants of the drug at home indoors or outdoors for personal use.

If the bill is passed, legal sales of cannabis could begin in about a year. However, the authorities should first draw up detailed rules on, inter alia, the activities of wholesalers and breeders and taxation.

Governor The Cuomo office has previously estimated that legalizing cannabis would generate about $ 350 million in tax revenue.

The regulated business related to cannabis is estimated to be worth in the future about $ 4.2 billion, and it could create tens of thousands of new jobs.

The New York decision is also hoped to reduce the disproportionately common arrests of blacks and Latinos for minor cannabis-related crimes compared to the white population, the NY Times writes.

In the United States, recreational use of cannabis is already legal in California, Nevada, and Arizona, among others.