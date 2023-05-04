Burglars robbed Abrace employees and took 80 kg of CBD, as well as motorcycles, cell phones and a laptop

Cultivation land of cannabis da Abrace (Brazilian Association to Support Cannabis Esperança), the largest association of cannabis patients in the country, with a strong work of guiding the medicinal use of the substance, was invaded and stolen last Friday (April 28, 2023) in Campina Grande, in Paraiba.

The robbers took 80 kg of CBD (cannabidiol) production inputs, one of the main components of cannabis used in the formulation of herbal products and medicines.

“We are sorry for the trauma they left on our employees who were surrendered, had wives, mothers and even one of them who is pregnant”said Cassiano Gomes, director and founder of the NGO.

Around 15 bandits entered heavily armed in an orchestrated action, taking advantage of the moment an employee left, who was forced to open the gates of the NGO. Afterwards, they surrendered the employees, forcing them to open the flower stock safe, not before deactivating and also stealing the HD with the security images of the place. In addition to the CBD flowers, the robbers also took 4 motorcycles, cell phones and a laptop.

The association informed that the incident would not alter the delivery of manufactured orders as there is a stock of ready-made extracts and oils. Abrace has around 42,000 associated patients.

orchestrated action

The criminal attack took place at 10:20 am. A delegation of 150 people was scheduled to visit the NGO at 10am, but was delayed on the road from João Pessoa to Campina Grande. The group was made up of members from 34 other patient associations across the country.

Abrace was attacked on the last day of an event dedicated to the training and education of other NGOs for patients throughout Brazil, and a few days after the opening of the Cannabis Museum in Brazil, both initiatives led by Abrace itself, and which angered currents contrary to cannabis medicine in the country.

João Pessoa City Councilwoman Eliza Virginia (PP) presented a vote of repudiation against the opening of the museum. In a session at the João Pessoa City Council, he accused the NGO of “apology” the drugs. Contrary to science and the vast literature that prove the safety and efficacy of cannabis in various pathologies, Virgínia stated that “medicinal is talk, a pretext to smoke marijuana”.

After the theft, the directors of Abrace met and made decisions regarding the increase in security for cultivation in Campina Grande, which will have reinforced processes and controls as of the next few days.

Another improvement that Abrace’s management will soon implement is the crushing of inputs, which will no longer be stored in flower format. “Gathered, crushed. It makes no sense any longer to keep a stock of flowers.”declared Cassiano Gomes, who intends to publish a note in the next few days informing the disinvestment in the cultivation of Campina Grande if the climate of insecurity continues.

The measure would impact around 200 direct and indirect jobs in the region. “We can plant beans, vegetables on the land in Campina Grande and transfer the cultivation to a business condominium close to João Pessoa, it will depend on the scenario in the coming months”declared Gomes.

Embrace also released a note. Read the full:

“The Associação Brasileira de Apoio Cannabis Esperança (Abrace) announces that, regrettably, on Friday, April 28, 2023, it was the target of a violent act, with assault and theft of cannabis supplies, in one of the cultivation lands, which operate with judicial authorization.

“This is social and moral damage of extreme violence, since planting is the source for the production of Cannabis products, intended for the therapeutic use of its 42,000 associated patients, promoting over more than nine years of activities , the social role in favor of the health and quality of life of the people assisted.

“Abrace’s management reassures its associates and patients and clarifies that, despite the seriousness of the incident, it will continue to deliver orders normally.

“Abrace also informs that all appropriate measures were taken with the security agencies to verify the facts.

“We inform you that in response to the occurrence, the local Police have already identified the perpetrators of the crime and managed to recover part of the stolen products.

“It also reaffirms the commitment to continue evaluating the processes and investing in security to protect the planting areas, in the observance of remaining firm in the responsible and committed conduct with all its associates, patients and family caregivers.

The Board

EMBRACE HOPE.”