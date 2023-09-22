Cannabis light, from today CBD oil is an amazing substance: it can only be sold in pharmacies

From today, cannabidiol oil is considered a narcotic substance and can no longer be sold in hemp shops, herbalist shops and tobacconists. Only pharmacies will be able to continue selling CBD products. This is foreseen by the decree issued by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci last month, which unblocks an identical provision that his predecessor, Roberto Speranza, had first signed and then frozen.

The decree inserts “compositions for oral use based on cannabidiol extracted from cannabis” in table 2B of narcotic medicinal products.

A position, Federcanapa protests, “in contrast with the decisions taken by the similar German, English and French authorities which have excluded the subjectability of medicines even with a high concentration of CBD, such as epidiolex, among narcotics, and is in contrast with community legislation on the organization of the common market and antitrust”.

According to the Italian authorities, CBD must be treated as a drug given its effectiveness against disorders such as epilepsy, subject to controls and authorizations.

Federcanapa instead states that “CBD does not have a narcotic effect, as a Commission of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) had already concluded a few months before the decree and as a sentence of the Court of Justice of the European Union had reiterated in November 2020”. The decree, according to the association, declares “illicit any non-pharmacological use of cannabis extracts, including the uses permitted by Italian and European legislation on industrial hemp, such as for example the use of CBD for the preparation of new foods, flavorings or cosmetics”.

The Radicals are also harsh: “Not only is it devoid of scientific foundation, but it can have serious repercussions for Italy on the European and international scene.”