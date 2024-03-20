Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Turning point in the dispute over cannabis legalization © Ippen Media

Union-led federal states had previously announced that they would vote against the controversial law on partial legalization of cannabis.

Berlin – The states have apparently prevailed with their criticism: the federal government is promising them subsequent changes to the law in the planned cannabis legalization. There should also be more money for prevention programs. The aim is to avoid calling on a mediation committee in the Federal Council.

That reported that Editorial Network Germany (RDN) citing a statement in the minutes available to him.

More information will follow shortly.