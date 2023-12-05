DThe decriminalization of cannabis will not be passed by the Bundestag in December as planned. The reason is concerns in the SPD. Several domestic politicians in the group had announced that they would vote no, so the group leadership felt compelled to remove the issue from the agenda for the last week of the meeting this year. SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert said on Tuesday in Berlin that the parliamentary group wanted to clarify “the budget questions first”. The impression should not be given that “the traffic light is primarily concerned with cannabis legalization”.

The deputy parliamentary group leaders Dirk Wiese and Dagmar Schmidt said on Tuesday that they were “in good spirits to pass the bill in the Bundestag in the new year”. We are “on the finish line” with the cannabis law.

Not all SPD MPs see it that way. Domestic politicians feel ignored by health politicians. They do not see their position being taken into account in the draft law, which allows the private cultivation of cannabis for adults for their own consumption and also allows non-commercial cultivation associations. Interior expert Sebastian Fiedler said that if a vote were taken now, there would be “a significant proportion of no votes from the SPD parliamentary group”. Fiedler told the magazine “Spiegel” that he still saw a significant need for discussion. The criminal policy consequences of legalization were not taken into account.

Kappert-Gonther: Removal “extremely regrettable”

Allowing home cultivation for adults “uncontrolled without conditions” is a mistake. The law has no impact on organized crime and therefore misses a core goal. Fiedler, former chairman of the Association of German Criminal Investigators, also criticized the fact that the minimum distance for daycare centers and schools had been halved. That is “outrageous”. MP Sebastian Hartmann also expressed criticism.

Health politicians from the SPD and the Greens were surprised that the issue was taken off the agenda. The cancellation of the draft law was “extremely regrettable,” wrote the chairwoman of the health committee, Green politician Kirsten Kappert-Gonther, on Platform X.