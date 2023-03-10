Report by the International Narcotics Control Council indicates that trafficking is still high in countries with legalized consumption

The INCB (International Narcotics Control Council) stated in a report released on Thursday (9.Mar.2023) that the legalization of cannabis in some countries was not enough to discourage consumption among young people and reduce the illegal market.

According to the UN body (United Nations), illicit supply continues at high levels in “all jurisdictions in the process of legalization”, reaching 40% in Canada, almost 50% in Uruguay and up to 75% in California, USA.

“The most worrying effect of cannabis legalization is the likelihood of increased use, particularly among young people”says an excerpt from the document.

According to the INCB, in the US, young people and adolescents consume more marijuana in states where cannabis has been legalized compared to states where recreational use remains illegal.

The agency also states that new products derived from the plant, such as edible candies, have increased the consumption trend.

“The booming cannabis industry is marketing cannabis related products to appeal to young people and this is a major cause for concern as this is how the harm associated with the use of high potency cannabis products is being minimised”said the president of the INCB, Jagjit Pavadia.

In the 160-page report (here’s the full – 9 MB), the board states that in Uruguay –1st country to regulate the production and sale of recreational marijuana– “it is still difficult to assess the impact of legalization”, since the implementation of the law that imposes rules on consumption in the country was “very slow” after being enacted in 2013.

According to the document, the INCB is concerned about the tendency of some governments to formally legalize cannabis for recreational purposes, since “drug control treaties require that use be limited to medical and scientific purposes”and the impacts on society have not yet been “sufficiently studied”.

“The data presented by countries are limited and often too recent to draw meaningful conclusions. Legislative models vary widely across countries, making it difficult to compare frameworks and make predictions about successes and failures.”it says.