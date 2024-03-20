Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

The architect of the cannabis law: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa//picture alliance (montage)

The traffic light wants to save the cannabis law, but the mediation committee is still threatening. “Karl Lauterbach could have explicitly prevented this,” says the FDP. Is that correct?

The cannabis law was actually supposed to come into force on April 1st. But it still has to overcome a crucial hurdle: the Federal Council. The federal states in the Council cannot stop it because the law does not require approval. But you can prolong the implementation. The decision will be made on Friday (March 22nd).

“I have one or two worries that the cannabis law will end up in the mediation committee,” said the responsible FDP negotiator Kristine Lütke in an interview at the beginning of the week IPPEN.MEDIA . “That is what we are currently hearing from the state governments. The atmosphere is very tense.”

In fact, several federal states have announced that they will vote for a mediation committee. They are calling for more time for implementation and arguing that it will place an additional burden on the judiciary. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach – the architect of the law – could now accommodate them.

Federal government is accommodating states when it comes to cannabis laws

Lauterbach recently announced a so-called protocol declaration in the Federal Council in order to address some of the states' concerns. This seems to be finished now, like that Editorial network Germany reported. The federal government is therefore approaching the states in several places. In addition to more money for prevention programs, there will probably also be subsequent changes to the law for cannabis clubs.

However, the federal government sticks to its position on the crucial point of the state criticism: the amnesty regulation for cannabis offenses. This means a waiver of punishment for cannabis offenses that have not yet been completed. This means that public prosecutors will soon have to review numerous cases that should not have resulted in penalties under the new law. The federal government wants to stick to this. The amnesty is a “question of justice and takes constitutional principles into account,” says the statement in the minutes, which is more likely to be understood as a political concession. It is not legally binding.

“Karl Lauterbach could have explicitly prevented the mediation committee”

It is unclear whether this protocol statement can finally resolve the dispute. Since many countries argue primarily with the additional burden on the judiciary, but the federal government does not accommodate them here, several federal states will probably continue to vote for the mediation committee. If the cannabis law ends up in the mediation committee, “the entry into force would be massively postponed,” says Kristine Lütke. The drug policy spokeswoman for her group also believes that the impending mediation committee and the impending delay could have been stopped in advance – without any declaration in the minutes.

“Karl Lauterbach could have explicitly prevented the mediation committee if he had responded to the FDP’s proposals,” says Lütke. Specifically: “We have proposed an amendment to the law several times.” In it, the FDP responded to the states’ demands. “We have offered to postpone the amnesty deadline, for example by six months.” The FDP-led Ministry of Justice has therefore suggested shortening the deadline in the law several times. “But unfortunately this was rejected by the Federal Minister of Health.”

Sham debate about cannabis law?

There is talk of a “sham debate” from those around Karl Lauterbach. Changing the law was practically impossible because certain deadlines in the Bundestag had to be adhered to. The Federal Council and the Union would have had to agree to this. The Ministry of Health considers this unlikely after all the criticism from the federal states.

Last week, the Ministry of Health also communicated the concerns to the health, interior and justice ministers of the traffic light coalition in the federal states. This letter is available to our editorial team. It says: “In particular the necessary shortening of deadlines in the parliamentary procedure of the Bundestag (against objections from parliamentary groups), but also the consensual setting up on March 22nd. in the Federal Council appear extremely doubtful.”

All of this should have happened before the crucial meeting in the Federal Council. But that probably wouldn't have been possible. According to the letter, “every single country” could have defended itself against this. The Ministry of Health considers the law in its current form to be approved, but its entry into force also depends on the states. (as)