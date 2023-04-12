Cannabis | Germany to allow the recreational use of cannabis

According to the ministers, the new law will enter into force later this year.

Germany intends to allow the recreational use of cannabis later this year, reports news agency Reuters. Minister of Agriculture Cem Ozdemir and the Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach told about it on Wednesday at a press conference in Berlin.

The government’s bill is a compromise, according to which the home cultivation and free distribution of cannabis in user groups is legal, but the sale is basically not allowed. According to the new law, possession of a quantity of less than 25 grams is not punishable.

Law however, based on this, regional trials can be started, where cannabis products could be sold in licensed shops. The purpose of the pilot projects is to find out the effects of sales on public health, child protection and the illegal drug market.

“The previous cannabis policy has failed,” argued Lauterbach. “Now we have to look for new methods of operation.”

Germany already allowed the limited medicinal use of cannabis.