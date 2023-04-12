Wednesday, April 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cannabis | Germany to allow the recreational use of cannabis

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Cannabis | Germany to allow the recreational use of cannabis

According to the ministers, the new law will enter into force later this year.

Germany intends to allow the recreational use of cannabis later this year, reports news agency Reuters. Minister of Agriculture Cem Ozdemir and the Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach told about it on Wednesday at a press conference in Berlin.

The government’s bill is a compromise, according to which the home cultivation and free distribution of cannabis in user groups is legal, but the sale is basically not allowed. According to the new law, possession of a quantity of less than 25 grams is not punishable.

Law however, based on this, regional trials can be started, where cannabis products could be sold in licensed shops. The purpose of the pilot projects is to find out the effects of sales on public health, child protection and the illegal drug market.

“The previous cannabis policy has failed,” argued Lauterbach. “Now we have to look for new methods of operation.”

See also  Weather | The weather will clear on Monday, and the beginning of the week will also be sunny

Germany already allowed the limited medicinal use of cannabis.

#Cannabis #Germany #recreational #cannabis

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Eurocámara investigates a complaint for workplace harassment against José Ramón Bauzá

The Eurocámara investigates a complaint for workplace harassment against José Ramón Bauzá

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result