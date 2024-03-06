OfElena Meli

Frequently smoking cannabis, an ever-growing habit, increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and coronary heart disease by up to 42 percent; premature death from cardiovascular causes is also more likely

Smoking it, vaping it, eating it: there is no way to consume cannabis that is safe for your heart. Frequent use increases the risk of strokes, heart attacks and coronary heart diseasewith a probability that increases as use increases: this was demonstrated by extensive research on approximately 430 thousand adults, recently published in Journal of the American Heart Association.

Large study The research has the strength of numbers: although it is based on the participants' declarations, which may not be as precise as with more objective measurements, it is an analysis of tens of thousands of people involved in the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a survey conducted annually by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 4 percent admitted daily use of cannabis products, 7 percent more sporadic use; Going to evaluate the possible correlation with cardiovascular problems, it clearly emerged that any type or frequency of consumption is associated with an increase in the risk of heart attack, stroke and coronary heart disease. An increase which however remains even taking into account other elements that affect the risk, such as body weight or cigarette smoking habits, sedentary lifestyle or alcohol consumptionand which is particularly consistent in those who consume cannabis in any form every day: in these people it reaches a 42 percent more likely to have heart attacks and strokes compared to those who do not use cannabis. In those who are younger, i.e. in men under 55 and in women under 65, even more sporadic use increases the dangerwith a probability that increases by 36 percent compared to those who do not use it.

Cardiovascular risk While admitting that the assessment of cannabis use was based on what the participants remembered, who were asked how much they had consumed in the previous month, the authors underline that «the sample was large enough to allow analyzes on theAssociation between cannabis and cardiovascular outcomes in adults who had never smoked tobacco or e-cigarettes, so as to eliminate the possible confounding effect of these habits. Smoking cannabis (one of the most often reported modes of consumption, together with vaporization and consumption through food) is not very different from that of cigarettes, apart from the content of psychoactive substances: the data show that smoking it is as dangerous for the heart and blood vessels as smoking tobacco and this is a result to take into account, because cannabis consumption is growing, while tobacco consumption is decreasing." The researchers also pointed out that these results confirm those of other studies on cardiovascular risk from cannabis, adding that there are no differences in effect whether it is eaten or vaporized or otherwise: the ways in which it exerts its negative action are therefore still to be defined, but it now seems certain that cannabis is not harmless for the heart and blood vessels.