Cannabis Finnish doctor pioneers medical cannabis in Sweden – Now Sweden’s first cannabis company is already preparing for legalization

Aureum Life set up a clinic in Stockholm because it wants to promote cannabis drug use. Previously, Finnish doctor Risto Sutinen was one of the few doctors who wrote prescription cannabis in Sweden.

Stockholm

When the revolution is coming, we are ready.

That’s what he says Christian Engström, President of Sweden’s first cannabis company.

Engström refers to a moment he hopes will come sooner than many would think. By the time Sweden legalizes the recreational use of cannabis.

That’s when Engström and the Aureum Life he represents are ready to do business.