No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cannabis Finnish doctor pioneers medical cannabis in Sweden – Now Sweden’s first cannabis company is already preparing for legalization

by admin_gke11ifx
September 21, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
32791fafa7f35c2d5e3c4eb37ad02ec1
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Aureum Life set up a clinic in Stockholm because it wants to promote cannabis drug use. Previously, Finnish doctor Risto Sutinen was one of the few doctors who wrote prescription cannabis in Sweden.

Stockholm

When the revolution is coming, we are ready.

That’s what he says Christian Engström, President of Sweden’s first cannabis company.

Engström refers to a moment he hopes will come sooner than many would think. By the time Sweden legalizes the recreational use of cannabis.

That’s when Engström and the Aureum Life he represents are ready to do business.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: