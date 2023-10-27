There are cannabis-based drugs approved by regulatory authorities, products not approved by drug agencies and others containing CBD (cannabidiol). They are three very distinct categories, used for different purposes and not all in the therapeutic field. With the aim of shedding light on a topic that is experiencing growing interest, and for its appropriate use also in the medical field, the ‘Cannabis and healthcare’ meeting was organized today in Milan. Starting again from science’, promoted by Adnkronos Comunicazione with the unconditional support of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The event was based on three words: clarity, differentiation and appropriateness.

To provide ‘clarity’, explaining what cannabis is, is Giorgio Racagni, past president of the Italian Pharmacology Society (Sif). “It is a plant – he states – which, among others, mainly contains two active ingredients: cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The latter is able to interact with the endocannabinoid system of our organism which contributes to homeostasis, i.e. the stability of the internal environment of the body. At the moment there are two endocannabinoids recognized and studied at a scientific level, anandamide and 2-Ag (2-arachidonoylglycerol) and they bind to two receptors: Cb1, which are found mainly in the central nervous system, and Cb2, which are found mainly at the peripheral level and, in particular, in immune cells”. This endocannabinoid system, continues the pharmacologist, “is also activated in the presence of THC which acts as an agonist on the Cb1 receptor, manifesting its action as an antiemetic, anti-inflammatory and analgesic, as well as stimulating and euphoric. CBD, unlike THC , does not have a euphoric effect as it does not act directly on Cb1 receptors. Cbd carries out its antiepileptic action through different mechanisms that are not yet fully known, i.e. blocking of Gpr55 receptors, desensitization of Trpv1 channels and inhibition of adenosine re-uptake” .

Moving on to the word ‘differentiation’ – it was recalled during the event – there are cannabis-based drugs approved by regulatory authorities, subjected to clinical trial programs like any other drug. Products not approved by drug agencies are used for therapeutic purposes on doctor’s prescription (one-time prescription) and often referred to as ‘medical’ or ‘therapeutic’ cannabis. They are mainly used in chronic pain, that associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injuries. The lack of sufficient scientific evidence to support their use in the pathologies for which they are prescribed differentiates these products from drugs. The Ministry of Health considers these products not as a therapy, but as a symptomatic supportive treatment. Finally, there are consumer products containing cannabidiol, sold directly to the public in specialized stores or online, which include oils and other CBD-based products, vaping devices and cosmetic ingredients that do not fall into the two previous categories and are not authorized. for medical purposes.

On the third and final key word at the center of the meeting, ‘appropriateness’, Marco Pistis, full professor of Pharmacology at the University of Cagliari, remarks that “when we talk about prescriptive appropriateness we generally refer to drugs. These obviously include even those derived from cannabis approved by regulatory authorities, which can have – like all drugs – side effects or pharmacological interactions. But these are well-known interactions, studied and observed during registration studies. They are also monitored in post marketing by the pharmacovigilance. Therefore it is possible to make changes to the technical data sheets and insert further information, limitations, contraindications, etc.”.

The guaranteed appropriateness of the use of cannabis-based medicines is not guaranteed for unapproved products or those based on cannabidiol. “When we talk about cannabis-based products not approved by the regulatory authorities, i.e. medical cannabis – specifies Emilio Russo, full professor of Pharmacology at the Magna Grecia University of Catanzaro – the medical-scientific community recognizes the potential of the plant and of some of the active ingredients present; is aware, in some cases, of the effectiveness, but this has not been confirmed by clinical studies and, for some formulations or extracts, the tolerability profile is not exactly known, especially in relation to some pathological contexts. This implies that, when we use these substances, we are burdening ourselves with a medical responsibility, exposing the patient to a risk that is not perfectly known.”

Returning to drugs, “considering the pathologies in which it is most used – underlines Laura Tassi, president of the Italian League against Epilepsy (Lice) – cannabis is never prescribed alone, but in ‘add on’ with other drugs, and only the specialist is able to evaluate the interaction between drugs and any side effects, which exist and can be very serious”.

Prescriptive appropriateness “is obviously central for the regulator – highlights Marcella Marletta, public health expert and former general director of the Directorate of Medicines, Medical Devices and Care Safety of the Ministry of Health – A pharmacological prescription can be considered appropriate if carried out within the clinical indications for which the drug has proven effective and within its indications for use (dose and duration of treatment). Appropriateness is obviously a central theme also when talking about medical cannabis.”

Training and correct information also for the doctor “represent cornerstones in every field – reflects Marletta – but are essential in the medical and scientific field, where the protection of patients’ health must remain the guiding star”. In this regard, the need to eradicate the erroneous belief on the part of the majority of the population that ‘everything natural is not bad’ emerged in the debate. “It’s the most false statement there is – warns Russo – Among the most dangerous poisons are those that come from nature. We must avoid ‘do it yourself’, but always have a specialist doctor behind us”.