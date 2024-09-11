The appeal of cannabis entrepreneurs was accepted and the decree on CBD, cannabidiol oil included by the Ministry of Health among the narcotic substances at risk of abuse, was suspended.

”The TAR of Lazio has accepted the precautionary request presented, with the assistance of the lawyers Dario De Blasi, Alberto Gava and Francesco (Prestige Legal & Advisory), against the Ministerial Decree of the Ministry of Health of 06.27.2024, which includes oral compositions containing CBD in the table of medicines containing psychotropic or narcotic substances”, communicates Imprenditori Canapa Italia, expressing ”deep satisfaction”.

Hemp producers’ appeal accepted

”The Administrative Judge recognized the validity of our arguments, noting the serious and irreparable damage that the application of the decree causes to the entire sector and decided to suspend its effectiveness pending the judgment on the merits. This decision represents an important victory for the industrial hemp sector, which risked suffering serious social, occupational and economic damage. The judges considered that the application of the decree could in fact have caused significant and irreparable consequences for economic operators, including criminal consequences, linked to the possible contestation of drug-related crimes”.

“CBD does not cause psychophysical dependence”

”In the context of the trial, also through the technical report signed by Prof. Ciallella (former Director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the University La Sapienza of Rome), it has been demonstrated that CBD does not cause psychophysical dependence and does not have psychoactive effects that could justify its inclusion among narcotic substances. The appeal presented by ICI, with the support of Coldiretti Liguria – which carried out an ad adiuvandum intervention in the trial – reiterated that the industrial hemp sector, based on principles of legality and safety, represents a significant economic opportunity, especially for rural areas and small and medium-sized agricultural businesses”.

“We are very satisfied with this new precautionary suspension of the decree, which once again allows us to better safeguard and protect the entire industrial hemp sector,” declared the president of ICI, Raffaele Desiante. “It is the second time that we have managed to obtain the suspension of the Ministry’s decision to include CBD in the table of medicines containing psychotropic or narcotic substances, demonstrating the groundlessness of its bases. We will continue to work to guarantee a safe and stable future for hemp entrepreneurs in Italy”.

Avs: “Schillaci should report to the Chamber”

“The Lazio Regional Administrative Court today suspended the Ministry of Health’s decree on CBD because there is no evidence that it is a substance that creates addictions and risks of abuse. This news calls into question part of the discussion currently underway in the Chamber: we are asking for the removal of the provisions from Article 18 onwards of the Security bill”. This was stated by Marco Grimaldi, vice president of the Green and Left Alliance, speaking in the Chamber on the Security bill. Grimaldi requested, on behalf of the Avs group, a briefing in the Chamber by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci.