The rebellious France deputy Adrien Quatennens affirms that France is the country which consumes the most this drug, despite severe legislation.

Is government policy effective enough to combat drug trafficking? No, according to the deputy La France insoumise Adrien Quatennens invited Wednesday October 7 on franceinfo. He asserts that France “is arguably the country in Europe with the most repressive cannabis legislation and the most consuming country “. Is it true ? We get back to you.

The government is not fighting against drug trafficking, it is hunting down consumers with an absurd number policy. Enough hypocrisy! Legalization of #cannabis would make it possible to dry up traffic and to implement real public health policies. # 8h30FranceInfo pic.twitter.com/ivEatqlprF – Adrien Quatennens (@AQuatennens) October 7, 2020

Adrien Quatennens speaks the truth about the consumption of this drug by the French, compared to that of their neighbors. According to the most recent figures from the” European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), in 2017, the French, aged 15 to 64, were the first cannabis users in Europe, tied with Spain. 11% of them had taken drugs in this way at least once during the past year. The Italians came just behind France and Spain with a rate of 10%.

Another indicator looks at consumption cannabis over a lifetime. Here too the French are first. They are 45% have already used it at least once in their existence. More than half of men are affected (53%), more than women (37%). Behind France is Denmark with a rate of 38%.

This trend is finally found very clearly among young French adults. In the 15-34 age group, 58% have used cannabis in their lifetime, far ahead of the second, Estonians (46%). And during 2017, 22% of French people aged 15 to 34 used cannabis, ahead of Italians (21%).

To collect this data, the European Observatory relies on surveys carried out among pupils and the general population. He refines his study by analyzing wastewater from European cities for drug residues.

Adrien Quatennens is also true about France’s repressive policy vis-à-vis cannabis consumption. We are part of the small group of seven European countries in which the use of cannabis is a criminal offense, which can lead to a prison sentence. In addition to our country, we find Greece, Sweden, Finland, Cyprus, Hungary and Norway), according to the census of the French Observatory for Drugs and Drug Addiction (OFDT). On the other hand, the offense is only administrative (liable to administrative sanctions, outside the criminal framework), in seven other countries, such as Spain in public places, or in Portugal. Finally, for the majority of European states (fifteen), the use of cannabis is simply not prohibited by law. Only his detention constitutes a criminal or administrative offense.

Since the start of the school year, France has adopted a new measure against drug use, particularly cannabis. Consumers now risk a fine of 200 euros for drug use. The goal is to unclog the courts. Between 1995 and 2018, the number of arrests for breach of the law exploded, from 81,000 to 198,000, according to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior compiled by the OFDT.

It should also be noted that since 1970, a French law punishes the use of narcotics, including cannabis, with one year in prison and a fine of 3,750 euros. The fact remains that imprisonment for use remains exceptional, with magistrates favoring “alternative measures to prosecution” as reminders of the law. These do not result in a criminal record.

As for the traffickers, two thirds were sentenced to prison in 2015. But the length of the sentence does not exceed six months, according to figures from the Ministry of Justice. The others are mainly subject to a fine, the average amount of which is 350 euros.