Cannabis According to the Court of Appeal, the cultivation of cannabis plants is not automatically a crime – the punishment of hemp farmer Hannu Hyvönen was revoked

Hannu Hyvönen is still growing hemp and now considers that he has received confirmation of the legality of the operation.

Eastern Finland the court of appeal made a potentially significant decision on wednesday: the cultivation of cannabis plants is not automatically a drug offense or even a drug offense.

The solution applies to the hemp grower Hannu Hyvönen Approximately 18 square meters of outdoor plantation grown in Iisalmi in 2017.

Last year, the Pohjois-Savo District Court dismissed the charge against Hyvö for a drug offense, but ruled on a drug offense.

Hyvönen appealed the verdict. According to him, it is a matter of legal plant breeding and seed trade, and plants are not intended to be used as narcotics. He represented himself at the trial.

The Court of Appeal acquitted Hyvönen of the charges. In his reasoning, the right ended up somewhat along the lines of Hyvönen: it has not been possible to prove that Hyvönen had grown plants for its better use than drugs.

Growing hemp in itself is not a punishable offense under the Court of Appeal, so Hyvönen’s sentence was revoked. The solution was unanimous.

In addition, the court ordered the state to pay Hyvönen EUR 1,368.8 in legal costs with interest.

To Hyvönen this is victory day. The 66-year-old long-line activist is known, among other things, as one of the revealers of Talvivaara’s environmental damage.

Nowadays, he has set himself the goal of making hemp-related business a legal and productive sector for the Finnish countryside.

“We got what we hoped for and almost more. It was a good decision, ”says Hyvönen.

“Reports tested the interpretation of the law, and now it was concluded, what I’m thinking. Growing hemp is not in itself criminal. The law clearly states that growing hemp solely for drug use is prohibited. ”

According to Hyvönen, the reversal of the drug conviction is particularly good news for his current plantations.

He has bought the greenhouses of the former school from Ilomantsi, and the educational operation has expanded significantly. HS visited the plantations in Ilomantsi last year.

Read more: Hannu Hyvönen, 65, cultivates cannabis in thousands of square greenhouses and considers his activities perfectly legal

“If any hemp cultivation were a drug offense, the entire Ilomantsi project should have been run down. There has been tremendous progress there. ”

Hyvönen repaired the greenhouse roof in Ilomantsi last November.­

Court of Appeal the reasoning is linked to controversial issues that have long tightened the gap between cannabis growers and authorities.

For example, can the police automatically destroy a cannabis crop they detect? Perhaps not: according to the Court of Appeal, it is a crime only if it can be proved that the plants were intended to be used as a drug or medicine.

The drug content or variety of the cultivated plants was not decisive for the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

Hyvönen has stated that the reason for the breeding was the breeding of a new commercial variety, but according to the prosecutor, the explanation was not credible because Hyvönen did not have the necessary premises, permits or money for the operation.

Court of Appeal However, when assessing the purpose of education, it does not matter how realistic the chances of Hyvönen have been to succeed in his goal.

“The purpose of Hyvönen, as he has stated, is to be considered to have been to recover only plant seeds for the purpose of processing them into a new seed variety for commercial use for further processing,” the decision states.

The court gave weight to the fact that Hyvönen had reported his actions to the police himself. Hyvönen has also notified the authorities of his newer Ilomantsi crops in advance.

“Hyvönen did not intend to take over or use for any purpose plant blooms or other parts of plants commonly used as narcotics, but to hand them over to the police,” the Court of Appeal writes.

The decision may appeal until 14 December. Prosecutor Reijo Rapo could not yet say on Thursday whether he intended to appeal and take the matter to the Supreme Court.

“In fact, I held that Hyvönen acts against the law, but the Court of Appeal came to a different conclusion,” he says to Helsingin Sanomat.

Rapo does not consider the decision of the Court of Appeal to be a turning point in Finnish legislation or its interpretation.

“I still see this as a single solution, the decision of the Court of Appeal is not a precedent.”

For Hyvönen, the solution, in turn, represents a great opportunity that he believes will attract financiers to his hemp business. He hopes that the case will stop at the Court of Appeal.

“Now it is the court’s decision that such seed production is legal and possible,” he says.

“For a long time, it seems that Finland is moving forward.”