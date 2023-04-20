Cannabis | A citizen’s initiative pushing for the legalization of cannabis is advancing to parliament

The initiative claims that the use, possession, personal cultivation, manufacture and sale of cannabis would be allowed within certain age limits.

A citizen’s initiative the legalization of cannabis has been signed by more than 50,000 people, so it will proceed to parliament.

The initiative presentsthat the use, possession, personal cultivation, manufacture and sale of cannabis would be allowed within certain age limits.

The parliamentary parties support the legalization of cannabis only green ones. The position of the Left Alliance is that it the criminalization of use should be waived.

Decriminalization would be a milder measure than legalization: it means that the use and possession of small amounts of cannabis would be allowed, but the sale and manufacture would not.

Previous the parliament dealt with a citizen’s initiative that proposed waiving criminality, but the Law Committee rejected it last year. The citizens’ initiative proposed that the penalties would be removed for the use of cannabis, the possession of a small amount for personal use and the cultivation of a maximum of four cannabis plants for personal use.

“Probably, increased availability would increase the number of users and experimenters, and increased consumption would increase harm,” the report stated.

At the time, a professor of criminal law Kimmo Nuotio and the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) looked in their statementsthat there should be a wider discussion about decriminalization, not only regarding cannabis.

According to THL almost a fifth of Finns between the ages of 15 and 69 have reported having tried cannabis at least once in their life. Its experimentation and use has increased strongly since the 1990s.