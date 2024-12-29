The American player cut his right hand on glass while cooking
The American golfer Scottie Scheffler (28 years old), number 1 in the men’s world ranking, underwent surgery this Saturday for a hand injury he suffered while cooking dinner on Valentine’s Day. Christmas.
Due to this mishap, Scheffler has been forced to…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Cañizares #injury #Scheffler #worlds #number #golfer #Christmas #dinner
Leave a Reply