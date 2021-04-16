Alejandro Cañizares remains the solo leader in the Austrian Open, the tenth tournament on the European circuit, after delivering a 70-stroke card (2 under par) on the second day played this Friday at the Diamong Country Club in Atzenbrugg. The man from Malaga was less precise than in the first round. He committed three bogeys and a double bogey on the 11th hole, but corrected his errors with 7 birdies that allowed him retain the lead with -7.

At a shock distance behind Cañizares are American John Catlin and German Martin Kaymer, winner of the 2010 PGA Championship and the 2014 US Open. Both golfers signed a similar record to Manilva, 70 impacts (-2). Spanish and German fight to end a seven-year winless streak. Kaymer’s last victory was the 2014 US Open, which earned him a second Major. While the last trophy of the Andalusian was the Hassan II of Morocco 2014.

Cañizares was satisfied with his performance despite facing, for the second day in a row, the freezing Austrian temperatures. “I got off to a bad start. I tried to hit every shot as best I could, because at first it was very cold and I felt it more than yesterday. I think the turning point was hole 15, where I made a long birdie putt. From there I started to do very well, “he said.

And concluded: “Overall it was a great day. The most important thing was to stay calm and focused and accept the fact that you are going to be freezing and moving as best you can on every shot.” Madrid’s Pedro Oriol failed to beat the field and closed this second set with a score of 74 hits and -1 in total. Cuartero and Del Rey with +1, Fernández Castaño (+2) and De la Riva and Angles (+3 both) also made the cut, something that Elvira (+4), Adri Arnaus (+6), Sebastián García ( +7) and Pigem (+10).