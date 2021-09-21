Drafting

Cancun Quintana Roo / 20.09.2021 19:08:20

In a roll of telecommunications cable, canine pairs of the National Guard (GN), located 17 packages with apparent marijuana, during preventive searches in a courier and parcel company located in Cancun.

The finding was registered when GN personnel entered the branch of the parcel company and requested authorization to carry out a review of some packages that had just arrived and were waiting to be sent to their destination in the loading area of ​​shipment and disembarkation.

When passing in front of the packages, a canine pairing, specialized in the detection of narcotics, firearms and paper money, was located in front of a roll of cable before which he presented an alert, immediately followed by an allusive indication of a possible positive to the aromas for which he has been trained to detect.

When inspecting the roll in more detail, the national guards found 17 packages hidden in the roll made of brown tape that contained green and dried herb with the characteristics of marijuana, weighing approximately 36 kilos.

The roll with the packages, from Teloloapan, Veracruz, bound for an address in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, was insured and made available to the authorities of the Attorney General’s Office in the entity where the exact weight and type of grass located will be verified.

