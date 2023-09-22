Moisés Liranzo is 14 years old and at eight he took to the streets to shine shoes. Achilles, 13, left his studies to sell fruit with his father. Kioranny, 12, has taken on the domestic duties of her household and the care of her younger siblings. Her daily hardships, her dashed dreams, her fears and hope for a better future are detailed in Canillitas, a documentary about boys and girls in the Dominican Republic who are forced to work and in many cases end up dropping out of school. The film, which has just been presented in Madrid, is an initiative of the religious organization Salesian Missionswhich has been developing educational projects with children in difficulties in the Caribbean country since 1985.

This 21-minute documentary, directed by three-time Goya Award winner Raúl de la Fuente, places the viewer in front of the daily problems of six working boys and girls, who are victims of poverty, violence, family abandonment and As if that were not enough, the contempt of a society that sees them as a danger or as thieves. “They are not criminals, they are just victims of a society of abuse,” defended the Salesian missionary Juan Linares, founder of the Canillitas de Don Bosco program, at the presentation of the documentary in Madrid.

Canillitas, diminutive of canillas (legs), is used in several Latin American countries to refer to minors who earn their living working on the streets. The film also wants to reflect the dreams of these boys and how their time in the religious organization’s project has changed their lives. Liranzo is proof of this. The boy, present at the premiere of the documentary in Madrid, says that he started working when he was eight on his own initiative to help pay for his grandmother’s medication. “When I left school, I went to the street to shine boots with my older brother. My parents didn’t know. My mother used to hit me so I wouldn’t do it, but one day she saw that it wasn’t worth it,” he explained. The youngest ended up neglecting his studies so much that he did not know how to read or write. On the recommendation of a friend who also worked on the streets, Liranzo asked the program for help. Canillitas with Don Bosco four years ago. He resumed his training and today dreams of being “an artist and lawyer.”

Protagonists of the documentary “Canillitas” in a scene from the film Provided by Salesian Missions

“Many of these working children come from families with adults who have little or no training and who therefore cannot work and generate sufficient income to maintain a home. Minors do not feel that their rights are being violated, for them it is helping,” explains Karen Montás, director of the Canillitas de Don Bosco program in the country.

According to UNICEF, in the world there are 160 million boys and girls between 5 and 17 years old who work and are deprived of the opportunity to study. “Many children in this situation end up dropping out of school; They think they are going to be embarrassed because they are older than the rest, they repeat a year and are not the best in the class. These things demotivate them,” explains Montás. In the Dominican Republic, the law It has prohibited child labor since 2003, but the documentary shows that it is normalized and widespread in the country.

“My father tells me that I must work so as not to be a thief,” confesses Aquiles, who sells fruit on the street with his father. And when asked where the children should be, the boy proudly responds: “Working.”

It is practically impossible to know the magnitude of the child labor problem in the Caribbean country, since there are no reliable and current official figures. According to the Salesian Mission, in the Dominican Republic there are 340,000 minors who work. The latest official numbers available are from the ENHOGAR MICS survey of 2014. According to this document, 12.8% of the population between 5 and 17 years old worked that year. But they are statistics that are almost 10 years old and of which Liranzo and the rest of the protagonists of the documentary have never been a part.

The documentary “Canillitas”, which gives them a visibility that they have never had, will be seen in Rome, Vienna, Warsaw, Brussels and Lisbon, in the coming days and will subsequently be broadcast on platforms on-line.

