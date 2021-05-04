Frigoríficos del Morrazo resumed the Asobal league this Wednesday after almost a month without competing for mandatory confinement due to a positive in the squad and the last league break of selections. Play in Huesca (19:30), the revelation team of the season, which this week can be the judge of salvation, since it also receives Puerto de Sagunto.

Bada defend the third place awarded by the last ticket for Europe, but Frigoríficos also need victory to avoid relegation, a goal that was complicated after falling on the Cantabria Sinfín track in their last outing.

The Galician team coach, Nacho Moyano, will be able to count in this clash with his latest addition, the right winger Marti Villoria, who this weekend already had minutes with the subsidiary against the Reconquista, to which he scored six of his 29 goals.

The options of Frigoríficos to surprise the team led by José Nolasco will go through knowing how to attack the rival defense, improve their percentages of success in the completion and, above all,

stop central Alexander Tioumentsev.