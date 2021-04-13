A combination of scandalous gossip, a call for cancellation and a crack that deepened in 48 hours transformed the critic and art historian Rodrigo Cañete (48), a resident of England for more than twenty years, into the cultural event of April. In a week he received and they took away the – until now – prestigious Peter C. Marzio Prize 2020 that the ICAA / MFAH (International Center for the Arts of the Americas at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, in Texas), allocates to inquiries about art Latin American. Such the speed that institutional reprimands and rejection take today: it has happened all over the world and even with exceptional figures, such as the painter Philip Guston. The revocation of the Houston award followed the wave of reactions denouncing defamatory content (for xenophobia, misogyny, transphobia and other hateful expressions) in blog posts. LoveArtNotPeople (LANP), created by Cañete in 2012.

The massive repudiation, nurtured by curators, artists, museum directors and names of great weight in the art world, coincided in the same week with the departure of his History against the grain of Argentine art (Sudamericana), a study of more than 500 pages that, driven by the scandal, now reprints its second edition. If it is about signatures, the book, originally on the agenda to be presented at the Museum of Fine Arts in April 2020, leaves a record of thanks to other relevant figures, including the director of the MNBA, Andrés Duprat, and María Moreno, director of the Language Museum. In order not to confuse us, the Houston award rewarded a different article, about policies queer at the CC Ricardo Rojas in the 90s, a subject in which Cañete has specialized. Coincidence: one of the most caustic signatories of the repudiation was Jimena Ferreiro, who also studies the artistic era of Rojas and is a national government official.

In our conversation via zoom last Thursday, Cañete countered: sue the Museum of Houston based on the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects freedom of speech.

– The criticism that triggered the revocation of the award originated in your activity as a blogger. One of the sections of your blog is “the love mafia”, how would you define it? For you it explains the entire system of Argentine art, based on the exchange of favors and regardless of the relevance of the works; Does it also explain the repudiation?

– In Argentina, affective relationship appears as an artistic material. Towards the end of the 1960s, a type of collaborative, relational art developed with the neo-avant-garde, which after the military dictatorship returned to the underground, Liliana Maresca, Batato Barea… This is what its first director, Jorge Gumier Maier, tries to bring to Rojas; it doesn’t work at all; then come Beauty and Happiness, Project Venus, etc. The problem is that the under it expressed a time of raw trauma, the moment of the transition to democratic transition, in which there was a recovery of the body, of the materiality of the relationship that was impossible in dictatorship. In 2001 it became a way of surviving and being able to enter an artistic circuit. But it ends up being co-opted by the right. And we come to that in the midst of the pandemic, a foundation claims to have a party, because relationality is a right of the cultural circuit. This love mafia defines itself as a white and social elite, and from there an aesthetic question arises. This is my problem. Argentine art associates aesthetics with friendship. That is transforming towards 2020 in the aestheticization of social exclusion.

– When you talk about the love mafia on the blog, it appears as an operation based on barter … Why would this be harmful for such a fragile system and market?

– The theme of Argentine art, and this is what my book is about, is the disappearance, the invisibility and the search for cultural artifacts that prevent us from doing the mourning that we owe ourselves. I am referring to the mourning for Julio A. Roca, the one from the dictatorship, the duels that we never did. We are a society used to exercising violence. And I’m talking about Freud when I talk about mourning. When one cannot mourn, one lives in a state of permanent melancholy and denial. The art system, through the love mafia, generates a totally exclusive and endogamous way and practice, as well as repetitive and boring. You can accuse me of many things, but I am bringing energy to a debate that was dead. I am an art historian who has just sold out his first book. I came out on the cover of Clarion, in the place reserved for Nalbandián.

– It is the frieze destined mainly to pages of culture, sports or celebrities …

– My project is not about being a celebrity: there are other resources that I have to use today to be heard. We are in another world.

– Has the blog been your marketing, then? Why did you delete the malicious posts in the last week?

– No, I didn’t delete them. The blog was hacked on Saturday and they took out my new article, which I did not want to publish; the magazine is going to publish it Jeniffer, by Judge Gustavo Bruzzone. The next day it disappears and now I’m chatting to see if we can get something back. But it wasn’t me, it wasn’t me.

– You also look for your love mafia and your powerful protectors.

– The people I thank helped me to get the images in a very difficult context; there are others with whom I had conversations about the book. The difference is that we move like a mafia. Networks are always there.

– A prestigious institution like the Museum of Houston legitimized you with an award, but it was the language of the blog that caused the revocation.

– It was because they were warned about the blog’s activity. I tell you that I am going to initiate legal action against the ICAA and the Museum of Houston for the First Amendment of the Constitution. The Museum publishes the communication on Instagram two hours before I have a letter from Mari Carmen Ramirez, its director. Not only did they not give me the right to reply or the benefit of the doubt, or a day of dialogue, but they directly made it public, with which they wanted to show someone that they could do it. I think this was a mistake. I submitted my article to an institution that is clearly not up to the task. Because he placed my blog in the category of Charlie hebdo, from The chained canard, the genus of Roman Menippean satire. The problem is the parochialism of Argentina, emptied of humor.

– It is curious that you never saw that it harmed your career as a serious critic the fact of involving well-known and powerful names with private details, the weight on the scale or the look. Was it never a dilemma?

-The blog had different seasons, the cycles of my life. It started out as something very cathartic and organic, out of anger at my personal situation, and then it got over me a bit. And it was transformed into an aesthetic, performative instrument. I always established a code of ethics.

-It’s hard to believe there is …

-There is. I speak there of those who present themselves publicly. When I messed around with images from Grindr (LGBTQ + dating app), there I take over and apologize. Now, when you type something and it stays on Google, then taking the concept of revenge porn (of the ex-partners who publish intimate photos as revenge), that generates psychological trauma and for me it is already serious. So, since always, whoever doesn’t like what I post about him calls me and I take it out. For that I have an assistant. The problem with this group of “the love mafia” is that they are so invisible and arrogant that they did not even recognize that I had enough status to have a dialogue and tell me, “Cañete, get the post out of me, please.” That dialogue was cut 9 years ago. My essay was going to come out and they were going to treat it as the book of that crazy person, the blogger who knows nothing. Suddenly it came to Houston. Y as they are well sepoys and colonial, well nineteenth century ArgentineMari Carmen Ramirez had to tell them that I am not that. And they went crazy. But there is a code of ethics on the blog.

– Isn’t the art of injuring precisely the change of codes?

– But what is the injury? There is a legal difference. I never had complaints (the curator Fernando Farina reported it in 2013 and Cañete was forced to remove the entry). The injury is legal. Mine is humor, parody, satire. There is a range, there is bad taste and good taste, whatever you want. So, when we talk about injury I don’t feel responsible.

-The article in question links art with the AIDS crisis, in which the United States had a development, exhibitions. Is it still taboo here?

-It’s a great song, and the difference is that in the United States, AIDS appears after thirty years of partying (the saunas, Club 74, Warhol), and in Argentina, after 30 thousand disappeared. As a generation, I claim the right to be recognized for how screwed up we were. It is typical of Argentina that AIDS is spoken of as something external. Diana Taylor calls him the percepticide, a self-blinding that comes from the dictatorship. In Myself paper I say that Gumier Maier at CC Rojas raises the kitsch as a way to oppose good taste, the rejection of the norm. Lower this line as a very rational conceptual line. But in the middle you have an Afro-descendant like Omar Schiliro or a Paraguayan immigrant, Feliciano Centurión, both dying of AIDS. And in this Argentine tradition of invisibility, Rojas’ speech says that they “do beautiful things”, because they were emotionally committed to them. Now these people were dying. There must be something in the work that is denoting this. And there is.

Feda Baeza, director of the Palais de Glace and member of the National Hall Jury.

-And how do you see the footprint of Rojas in the management of the Palais de Glace? It seems like a clear turn.

– The accusation of transphobic that is made to me comes from my observations on Federico Baeza, that transviste at the moment in which they give a state position to him. The queer It is the one in the margin; and the operation itself is queer, no matter how you dress. What Baeza does is false identity, articulated from the State. First of all, you cannot devalue the concept of transphobia in that way, out of respect for trans people who die on the roads. Federico Baeza does not even have an agency, it is irrelevant. The problem is when that irrelevance is transformed … because there is a picaresque kidnapped by Batato Barea and Pedro Lemebel. The difference is that Batato did humor and Baeza takes it seriously.

-What future do you imagine for yourself in Argentine criticism, under the new coordinates?

-I thought my book was going to be made invisible. And what happened gave me an energy that I also nurture. The truth is that it gave me to think a lot about my blog, which must enter a new stage. Possibly there will be fewer of those insults. This taught me something.