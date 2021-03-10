The Spanish pilot Arón Canet (Aspar Team) achieved this Wednesday the best time in the global count of the Moto2 and Moto3 private practice sessions that have been developed during two days in the Circuit of Jerez-Ángel Nieto. Canet managed to roll in 1: 41.130, the best lap he has given the Jerez track on a very prolific day, the organization reported. In second place in times, the British Sam Lowes (Estrella Galicia) has placed, with a record of 1: 41.429, and third was Marcos Ramírez (American Racing) from Conile, with 1: 41.550.

Moto2 and Moto3 test results in Jerez.

Canet finished very satisfied with the set-up of the bike and with the race pace achieved, as his team pointed out in a statement. Fifteen Moto2 riders were in these tests in Jerez, Among them the current Moto3 World Champion, Albert Arenas (Aspar Team), debutant in the intermediate category.

In Moto3, the best was the Italian Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), with 1: 45.726. His compatriot Romano Fenati (Max Racing Team) occupied the second position, with the Spanish Sergio García (Gas Gas Aspar) in third place of the twelve participating drivers.