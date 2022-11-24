The Los Mochis cane growers secured the first series of the second round of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League by overcome 2 races for 1 to the Algodoneros de Guasave in the second game of the clash that takes place in the Chevron Park of this city.

The races

The Greens they opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inningwhen after one out, Marco Jaime connected unstoppable, advanced to second with a walk to Isaac Rodríguez and scored with a single by Justin Dean. Guasave matched the cards at the opening of the seventh chapter, which Jesse Castillo started with an unstoppable, later stole the second, advanced to third on Orlando Piña’s ground ball at short stops and scored on Alejandro Ortíz’s second ground ball. The hosts they regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, when after two outs, Edgar Robles negotiated a walk and immediately Isaac Rodríguez hit an RBI triple.

the pitchers

Yoanner Negrín started for Cañeros, with 6 innings in which he only allowed one hit, walked 2 and struck out 5. He was followed by; Irving Machuca with an inning of a hit and a run, the winner Miguel Vazquez with an inning of a strikeout and Juan Gámez, who scored the save with an inning of 2 walks. For the Cotton growers opened Geno Encina with work of 7 innings and 2 thirds in which he allowed two runs, 3 unstoppables, gave away 2 walks and prescribed 9 chocolates. He was supported by Carlos Morales with a third, a hit and a strikeout.

They go for the sweep

The Mochitenses will try to sweep Algodoneros this Thursday in the third match of the commitment scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The left-hander will open for the locals Fabian Cota, while for the visit it will Matt Pobereyko.