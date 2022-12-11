The Mochis.- The Cañeros de Los Mochis returned the whiteout to the Tomateros de Culiacán by winning 5-0 in the second game of the sixth series of the second round of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League, which takes place at Chevron Park in this city. In the match, Isaac Rodríguez reached 500 hits in LAMP.

The races

The Greens they opened the scoring with a 4-race rally in the second entry. Wagner Lagrange opened the shootout with a double to center field, immediately Dean Nevarez hit an unstoppable, after Marco Jaime delivered the first out, Brayan Mendoza sent Lagrange to the plate with a bunt, Isaac Rodríguez did the same with Nevarez by connecting an unstoppable to the meadow right, Justin Dean drove Mendoza with a single to left field and after Rodolfo Amador was retired for the second third, Yasmany Tomás sent Rodríguez to promised land with a hit to left field. One more in the eighth, when Isaac Rodriguez led off with a double, he reached third on Justin Dean’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Rodolfo Amador’s sacrifice fly.

the pitchers

For the locals, the winner Nick Struck opened with 5 complete innings in which he did not allow runs, with only one hit, he gave away 2 walks and struck out 5. He was supported by Daniel Duarte with an entry of one base, Miguel Vázquez with 2 thirds, in which he allowed 2 hits and prescribed a chocolate, Adrián Hernández with a third, Irving Machuca with an inning without incident and Juan Gámez finished with similar work. For the visit started the defeated Kurt Heyer, who remained on the hill for 4 innings and two thirds, in which he allowed 4 runs, 11 hits, gave no walks and struck out 2. He was relieved by Ricardo Estrada with 2 innings and a third of 4 hits , a base and a fan, Aldo Nuno with an inning in which he allowed a run, a hit and a strikeout.

This Sunday the third of the series will take place, scheduled to start sharp at 5:00 p.m. Los Cañeros will send Yoanner Negrín to the hill of responsibilities, to face José Bravo.