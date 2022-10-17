Los Mochis.- Nick Torres hit a 2-run homer in the 13th inning to break a 7-run tie and give the Naranjeros de Hermosillo a 9-7 victory over the Cañeros de Los Mochis. Thanks to the stake, the Sonorans won the first series of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch Leaguewhich took place in the Chevron Park of this city.

The races

The visit opened the scoring in the same first inning, when José Cardona and Jasson Atondo linked hits and after one out, Chase Simpson sent the plate to Cardona with a single to right field. The locals flipped the scoreboard in the closing of the same episode with a couple of runs, the first scored by Marco Jaime on a throwing error by pitcher Luis Ochoa and the second with a home run by Yasmany Tomás off the right field wall. the Sonorans regained the lead leading off the second inningwhen after two outs, José Cardona hit a hit, Jasson Atondo doubled, Nick Torres walked and Chase Simpson cleared the mats with a double to right field.

The Naranjeros scored one more in the third inning, when Drew Ward opened the set with a single and after one out, César Salazar hit an unstoppable sending Ward to the plate thanks to an error by outfielder Justin Dean.

The fourth roll brought another pair for those from the capital of Sonora, Jasson Atondo opened the score with another double, advanced to third with a grounder by Nick Torres, immediately Chase Simpson received a base on balls, Roberto Ramos sent Atondo to the plate with a single and Drew Ward did the same with Simpson. Rodolfo Amador approached the Mochitenses at the end of the fourth with a home run to the right field.

Marco Jaime added two more in the fifth, hitting another homer that blew out Justin Dean, who had singled to start the attack. La Fuerza Verde evened the score in the eighth, with Justin Dean’s unstoppable 2-run RBI taking out Juan Bernabé Uriarte and pinch-runner Brayan Mendoza.

We recommend you read:

In the entry number 13, came the home run by Nick Torres, who took José Cardona ahead.