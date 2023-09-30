Sugarcane growers of Los Mochis fell in view of Charros from Jalisco by blackboard 3-4linking defeats in the Baseball FanFest 2023, which is celebrated in the Fray Nano Stadium in Mexico City.

Similar to the previous game, the greens tried to get up but it was not enough.

The scoreboard lit up at the opening of the third episode when the charros They attacked the reliever Miguel Vazquez making three races.

A great opportunity presented itself for the sugarcane in the seventh inning, when they managed to load the bases without out. A wild pitch allowed José Carlos Orrantia to register career to break zero, and then a hit from Eric Meza towed Brayan Mendoza getting closer 3 to 2 on the board.

In the top of the ninth inning José Ceceña hit a double to send Sergio Villalba to the plate with the fourth run for the Jalisco team.

The greens did not stop fighting, and in the closing Javier Sánchez had a hit; then, Eric Meza negotiated a walk, already with two outs in the count; and immediately, Juan Carlos Camacho hit a high fly that the left fielder could not field and with it Sánchez scored.

Rookie José Castro later responded with a good hit to right field, but it was well fielded and there was the 27th out.

This Saturday, at 1:00 p.m., Cañeros and Charros will face each other againand North American outfielder Eric Filia is expected to join for that game.

