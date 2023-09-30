Los Cañeros de Los Mochis won their first victory of the Beisbol Fan-Fest CDMX 2023 that takes place at the Fray Nano Stadium.

The current champions of the Mexican Pacific Arco League They beat the Charros de Jalisco with a resounding score of 11-3.

The Green Force attacked Jalisco’s pitching early, with a pair of runs in the first inning. Roberto Castro opened the set with a hit, Michael Robles hit a double RBI for the first score, Cuban Yasmany “Tanque” Tomás advanced him to third with a grounder to second and Rodolfo Amador sent him to the plate with a similar hit to first.

In the second episode Luis Barrera began the attack with unstoppable and He was towed in with a double by Javier Sánchez.

The third reel brought another score with a double RBI by Juan Uriarte who sent Rodolfo Amador to the plate.

3-run rally in the opening of the fourth inning, when Yasmany Tomás hit a home run over the left field wall taking 2 companions ahead.

In the fifth inning, Brayan Mendoza increased the lead with another home run.also 3 races, but along the fence of the left meadow.

The Charros got the shutout at the close of the same roll, They scored one more in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to center with the bases loaded and another in the seventh on a double play grounder.

Alejandro Urías opened the game in the ninth with a triple and reached the promised land with a grounder to second by Javier Sánchez.

Darel Torres was the starting pitcher for the greens and pitched 2 scoreless innings without allowing hits. Freddy Quintero followed with another 2 innings of one hit and one base, Andrés Ávila with 2 innings in which he allowed a couple of runs, Ricardo Hernández with one inning and one run, Mario García with one inning and Vidal Sotelo finished.