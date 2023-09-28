The Cañeros de Los Mochis, current champions of the Mexican Pacific Arco League, debut this Thursday at the Beisbol Fan-Fest CDMX 2023. La Fuerza Verde faces the Venados de Mazatlán, in a duel scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. the Fray Nano Stadium in Mexico City.

The Mochitenses trained this Wednesday morning at the Chevron Park-Emilio Ibarra Almada and later they moved to the Los Mochis Airport to begin the trip to the country’s capital.

In the capital city, the Cañeros will have the additions of foreigners, Yasmany “Tanque” Tomás, most valuable player of the previous season, the North American and Olympic medalist Eric Filiamanager Félix Fermín and pitching coach Jesús Manzo.

The president of the club, Joaquín Vega, pointed out that one of the objectives is to develop the pitching team, which will be around 20 elements that until now have an interesting “fight” for places.

“What we want is to develop the pitching staff, Remember that there are not 15-16 pitchers who remain at the end, there are a little more, around 20 due to the rookie rules that only allow them to be removed from the roster for 24 hours and that forces us or allows us to have a larger group of young people on the team, let’s see which of them makes the team, the fight is going to be very interesting, it’s going to be very nice and hopefully better things will happen.”

A large group of around 50 people made the trip to the country’s capital. and other players and members of the coaching staff will continue their practices in this city.

On Friday, the greens will face off against the Charros de Jalisco at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday they face the Jalisco again at 1:00 p.m. and on Sunday they will face the Sultanes of Monterrey at 7:00 p.m.