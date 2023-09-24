The Cañeros de Los Mochis won 5 runs to 4 over the Mayos de Navojoa in the game for third place of the Baja Series 2023 that took place at the Arturo C. Nahl Stadium in La Paz, Baja California Sur

The pitching imposed conditions in the first part of the matchsince the scoreboard did not move during the first 5 innings.

It wasn’t until the top of the sixth inning, when the Sonorans put their number to the house with a couple of scores. Aldo Nuñez and Azael Sánchez each negotiated walks to open the round and after striking out Alan Espinoza, Jhony Ortiz brought two to the plate with a double to left-center field.

The Mochitenses tied the score at the end of the seventh inning, with a panoramic two-run home run by Wlademir Balentien from Curacao.who beat Jospe Carlos Orrantia, who opened the round with an unstoppable hit.

Navojoa regained the lead in the eighth inning with a home run by Aldo Nuñezthe first batter of an episode in which they threatened to put the following two elements into circulation.

The emeralds equalized again at the end of the same inning. Manuel Urías started the attack with an unstoppable hit, José Domínguez followed with a similar hit, Urías stole third and reached the plate thanks to Jorge Rivera’s hit to the center, which ended as an occupied ball because Domínguez was put out of action in the middle .

The tribe went ahead again in the 10th inningwhen Aldo Nuñez was placed at second base, he advanced to third with a sacrifice bunt from Azael Sánchez and reached the promised land thanks to a balk from the pitcher.

The current champions of the Mexican Pacific League Arco achieved the spectacular victory in the lower part of episode number 10 when Brayan Guerrero was placed at second base, he came to the plate with the tie thanks to a double by Roberto Castro, Alejandro Urías sacrificed himself to put Castro on third base and José Armando Domínguez hit the single that left the Mayos on the field.