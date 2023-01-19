Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Los Cañeros from Los Mochis secured the ticket to the Final Series of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League by beating the Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón by 5 runs to 2 in the sixth game of the semifinal held in the Chevron Park of this city.

The races

The visitors went ahead in the top of the third inning, when Cuban Dariel Álvarez opened the shootout with a home run to right field. The locals turned the score around with a 3-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning, when after one out, Rodolfo Amador hit an infield hit, Juan Bernabé Uriarte followed with a double that sent Amador to third base, who he had to leave due to injury and gave his place to Jorge Rivera, Bruce Maxwell produced the tie with a ground ball to second, Wagner Lagrange the one with the advantage with a hit to the center, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored thanks to Isaac Rodríguez’s infield hit.

The Sonorans, for their part, came close in the sixth, when Yadir Drake reached base and reached second thanks to a throwing error by shortstop Jorge Rivera, from where he went down with a hit by Víctor Mendoza. Cañeros took off in the eighth inning when after two outs, Roberto Valenzuela hit a home run to left field, taking Justin Dean ahead.

the pitchers

The winner Luis Fernando Miranda opened for the greens with 6 innings in which he allowed a run, an unstoppable, walked one and struck out 6. He was relieved by Daniel Duarte and Juan Gámez. The defeated Braulio Torres-Pérez started for Obregón with 5 innings of 3 runs, 5 hits and 4 strikeouts. He was supported by Edwin Fierro and Samuel Zazueta.